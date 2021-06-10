Girls Soccer Metea Valley vs. Naperville Central 06.08.21

Naperville Central girls soccer wants to take on Naperville North in the sectional final but first has to get past a tough Metea team. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Naperville Central is eying a spot in the sectional final but first it has to complete the semi-final part of it. The matchup is Metea Valley, which is a team the Hawks swept in the regular season but this is for all the marbles.

Mustangs are on the attack first as Leanne Barrett kicks the ball trying to find Tyra King but Jordan Lange is in the perfect spot for the goal. Metea jumps in front early up 1-0.

Time for the Hawks to respond. Here is Megan Norkett on the free kick as it bounces off the Metea goalie but there is Sullivan Schubel botting the ball into the back of the net. The game is tied at 1.

Now the Mustangs look for the lead back but Barrett’s goal attempt finds the hands of Central’s goalie Trinity Strang to keep this game tied up.

Next time around on offense for the Hawks and Megan Nortkett is doing it all herself. She kicks the ball through the defense and scores to give the home team a 2-1 lead.

Can Metea tie things up? Livy Toole finds the ball but Trinity Strang blocks the shot and it upholds the Hawks 2-1 lead heading into half.

2nd half and the Mustangs are still looking for that goal but Central’s Abby O’Connor dives to the ground to make the save.

Central tries to extend its lead but Metea’s Julia Straub denies the goal attempt off the foot of Central’s Molly O’Rear.

Last chance for Metea but the Central defense stands tall and that will do it. Naperville Central girls soccer takes care of the Mustangs with a 2-1 victory and will face Naperville North in the sectional final.

