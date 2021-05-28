Girls Soccer Metea Valley vs. Naperville Central 05.25.21

Naperville Central girls soccer welcomes the Metea Valley Mustangs with the DVC Champioship on the line should the Redhawks win. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Naperville Central welcomes in the Metea Valley Mustangs as the Redhawks look to remain undefeated in conference play and clinch the regular season DVC title. The Redhawks got the better of the Mustangs earlier in the year with a 3-0 victory.

Early, Megan Norkett takes advantage of the free kick and fires into the corner of the net for the first score of the game.

Just minutes later, Lauren Thorne makes her away around two defenders and sneaks one by the goalie to give the Redhawks a quick 2-0 advantage.

The Mustangs looking to answer as Livvy Toole gets a clean shot on net, but Trinity Strang is there to corral it. 2-0 10:09 1st

On the other end, Sullivan Shubel sends one towards the middle and Molly O’Rear sends it in. Central takes a 3-0 lead. 7:45 left in the 1st

With a minute to go in the half, Jordan Lange makes a slick pass to Katy Flanders who finds the back of the net to cut the lead to 3-1 heading into the half

To the second half, the Mustang with a corner kick that pinballs around until Tyra King gets hold of it to make it a 3-2 game with 22:40 to go.

With just under 10 minutes to go, Jordan Lange sends one towards the net but Abby O’Connor is waiting for it. Naperville Central girls soccer would hang on to the lead and clinch the regular season DVC championship

