Girls Soccer Metea Valley vs. Naperville Central 05.10.22

Metea Valley girls soccer face Naperville Central on senior night where the Mustangs secure the DVC championship.

It’s senior night at Naperville Central where the Redhawks welcome the Metea Valley Mustangs. The winner of this showdown will walk away as DVC champions.

First Half

Just six minutes into the action, Addison Wargo launches a free kick into the box. It hits Tyra King in stride and she sends one in the back of the net. The Mustangs take an early 1-0 lead.

About midway through the half, Olivia Hernandez passes to Jordan Lange. She advances up field and threads the needle for the second score of the game.

With eight minutes left in the half, another free kick lands in front of King. She deflects it towards the net, but Abby O’Connor is there for the diving save.

Three minutes later, Lange working the right corner and centers it to King yet again. This time, she’s able to convert this one. The Mustangs now take a commanding 3-0 lead into halftime.

Second Half

Now in the second half, a penalty in the box sets up Megan Norkett for the PK and she gets it by the goaltender. Central now down 3-1 with 37:29 to play.

With time running out for the Redhawks, Olivia Hernandez passes to Leanne Barrett over the middle and her shot deflects off the crossbar, but Jordan Lange is there to clean it up for the fourth goal for Metea Valley girls soccer. That would be the nail in the coffin as the Mustangs run away with a 4-1 victory, securing the DVC championship.

