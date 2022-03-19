Girls Soccer Metea Valley vs. Benet Academy 03.17.22

Metea Valley girls soccer meets up with Benet Academy in the Wheaton North Kickoff Classic where the Mustangs stand tall. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The second week of girls soccer is underway as Metea Valley and Benet Academy meet up at Benedictine University in the Wheaton North Kickoff Classic.

First Half

We start the game five minutes in as Metea’s Olivia Hernandez passes off to Jordan Lange just outside of the box as she shoots top corner giving the Mustangs an early 1-0 lead.

Later, Leanne Barrett’s shot is deflected out in front, but the rebound falls right to Lange who doubles the lead.

About a minute later, a mistake from the Mustang defense allows the ball to fall right in the path of Mariana Pinto who finds the back corner. Just like that, it’s a 2-1 game.

Momentum in favor of the Redwings as Pinto has a shot from the top of the box, but it’s saved by a diving Julia Straub. 2-1 Metea going into halftime.

Second Half

Second half and Benet is still looking for the equalizer as Rachel Burns plays a through ball to Anna Casmere. But her shot is tipped up and over by Straub. The Mustangs stand tall and defeat the Redwings by a score of 2-1.

