Girls Soccer Lyons Township vs. Benet Academy 06.11.21

Benet Academy girls soccer attempts to continue its 2019 title defense after winning in 2A but now faces undefeated Lyons Township.

Can Shannon Clark and the Benet Academy Redwings continue their title defense despite bumping up into Class 3A in 2021? Lyons Township, and its painted fans, may have something to say about that.

Few minutes in, Jaimee Cibulka on the prowl. She launches into the box, trying to find the runner – but stepping up and into the way is goalie Izzy Lee.

On the other end, here comes Lyons Township’s Katie O’Malley. She makes a beautiful move to shake free… and if not for a sprawling Clark, she would have had a goal.

27 minutes in and the Lions are once again on the attack. Jordan Lee-Caracci splits a pair of Redwings and rifles one top shelf. Just beyond the reach of Clark. Lions up 1-nil.

Offensively, the Lions maintaining possession very well in the first half. LT living on the Benet side of the field, making it a long half for Clark – but she manages well.

Exiting the half, Benet trying to neutralize the game. Cibulka weaving through traffic and to the outside. Her shot on net banks hard off the crossbar. Benet recovers and has another crack at it… but that’s off the mark too.

27 minutes left to go in the game and there’s a pretty through ball to Anne Warren… her chip shot… just a touch too strong and it remains a 1-nil contest.

Lyons trying to add to its lead. Ava Dallavo using her left foot… Clark swatting it away with her left hand. What an afternoon in between the pipes.

Five minutes left, Benet really needs to tie this thing up… the free kick enters the box… it bounces around… and it just isn’t meant to be. The title defense is over, as Benet Academy girls soccer falls at the hands of the Lions, 1-nil the final.

