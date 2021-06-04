Girls Soccer East Aurora vs. Waubonsie Valley 06.02.21

Waubonsie Valley girls soccer welcomes East Aurora to campus for the regional semi-final showdown on the pitch for the right to advance. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s regionals time for girls soccer as Waubonsie Valley hosts East Aurora in the regional semi-finals of the Bolingbrook Sectional. The winner of this game will go on to play either Metea Valley or Plainfield Central.

10 minutes in and a dominating first 10 minutes for the Warriors as Colette Casey picks the ball up from about 40 yards out and fires a long range effort that gives East Auroras keeper no chance

Waubonsie still on the attack as 18 minutes later Brooke Mathews has a freekick just outside of the box and her curling effort goes top bins giving the Warriors a 2-0 lead.

All Waubonsie here in the first half and with 7 minutes left Avery Newman slides a ball thru for Taylor Mathews who finds side netting and all of a sudden WV are up 3 going into the break.

Into the last 10 minutes of the second half now and WVs Izzy Langenkamp passes off to Taylor Mathews who makes no mistake getting her second goal of the night Warriors up 4-0 .

3 minutes later and WVs Colette Casey has a freekick that finds Taylor Mathews in the box and the junior taps in her 3rd goal for the hattrick. 5-0 now.

Waubonsie still not slowing down as Audrey Young picks the ball up in the box and extends the lead to 6.

A dominating performance from Waubonsie is capped off with another goal from Colette Casey that gives Waubonsie the 7-0 win over East Aurora and a trip to the Regional final.

