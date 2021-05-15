Girls Soccer Carmel Catholic vs. Benet Academy 05.12.21

Benet Academy girls soccer red hot to start the year as the Redwings welcome Carmel Catholic to the home turf for an ESCC clash. Benet hopes to stay unbeaten on the season.

1st Half

Opening five minutes, the speedy Jamiee Cibulka takes the ball down the left side past the defense, her centering shot is smothered by Corsairs goalie Lisete Astudillo.

A couple minutes later, Benet back on the attack. Abby Casmere breaks loose and has nobody between her and the goalie. But her shot is right at Astudillo who stays home and makes the save.

Later in the half, Casmere centers the ball and it deflects off the arm of a Carmel defender. That counts as a hand ball. Since it’s inside the box it’s a PK for Benet.

Jaimee Cibulka will take it for the Redwings and she is not going to miss from this close very often. Benet on the board up 1-0.

A couple minutes later, Rachel Burns with a well placed pass that Cibulka runs down before delivering a strike into the net for her second goal. In a blink, BA takes a 2-0 lead.

Brinkley Douglas takes a corner kick for Benet, waiting patiently is Brooke Pullen who pounds the header over the head of Astudillo for another goal. 3-0 Redwings heading into halftime.

2nd Half

More of the same in the second half, Rachel Burns gets a tap pass from Mariana Pinto. Burns curls a shot into the upper corner of the net. 4-0 Benet.

Later in the second half, Katie Lewellyn drives the ball through the Carmel defense, she pops a shot near the top of the goal. It hits the cross bar and bounces down, but lands inside the line. Another goal for the red and black and a 5-0 lead.

Carmel never giving up on this one. Freshman Anna Hartman gets a good look and slides a shot past Shannon Clark into the net. Corsairs on the board down 5-1.

Carmel looking for another tally, Madison Konen with a corner but Shannon Clark is there for the save. Benet Academy remains unbeaten at 9-0 after a 5-1 win over Carmel Catholic girls soccer. Joliet Catholic awaits.