Girls Soccer Burlington Central vs. Naperville Central 03.16.22

Naperville Central girls soccer plays host to Burlington Central where the Redhawks shut out the Rockets. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The Naperville Central Redhawks are ready to kick off the final season in the long illustrious career of head coach Ed Watson as they host Burlington Central.

1st Half

The Rockets finished as the class 2A runner up in 2017 under former Naperville Central girls soccer player Jessica Arneson. They look to take an early lead on the corner, but Redhawk goalie Abby O’Connor makes the save.

About five minutes into the game and Megan Norkett leads a nice pass ahead to Abby O’Rear, who wins the race to the ball ahead of the keeper and knocks home the first goal of the night.

A couple minutes later and again it’s Norkett looking for O’Rear, but this shot is deflected and saved by the Burlington Central goalie.

Redhawks on the attack once again, Lauren Thorne tracks the ball in the corner and puts a great pass in front of the net to Abby O’Rear who slides in and lasers a shot into the upper 90 for the goal. 2-0 Hawks.

Samantha Sharpe with a corner kick for Naperville Central that pinballs around in front of the net. The Rockets can’t clear and guess who? Molly O’Rear with a first half hat trick to take a 3-0 lead.

Some nice passing later in the half, freshman Rebecca Ruggiero to Lauren Thorne to Megan Norkett who tallies her first goal of the game. 4-0 Naperville Central.

Redhawks are able to put this game away in the first half, Megan Norkett wins this ball and gets the pass back from Anna Sadowski as she puts in her second goal. Sarah McCracken adds a second half goal as the Redhawks start the season 2-0 after the 6-0 win.

