Girls Soccer Benet Academy vs. Neuqua Valley 05.24.21

A final non-conference clash at Neuqua Valley before the start of regional play next week. Benet Academy girls soccer visits the Wildcats and hopes to remain unbeaten against a tough Neuqua roster.

1st Half

In the first five minutes, Benet star forward Jaimee Cibulka uses her impressive speed to cut through the defense. A nice pass to Paige Neri who lifts a shot just a hair too high as it clangs off the crossbar. We remain scoreless for the moment.

Under 30 to play in the first, Mariana Pinto with a pass ahead to Cibulka who battles past Maddy McGrath and gets a good shot off. A great juggling save from Wildcat senior goalie Tara Tesmond.

Nice ball movement here from the red and white, Cibulka to Katie Lewellyan to Neri. Then Cibulka gets the ball in space and that’s bad news for any opponent. Cibulka plants one into the left corner to get the Redwings on the board.

A couple minutes later, Katie Lewellyan with a nice move to get open, but her shot sails just a foot high over the bar. Benet still leads 1-0.

Ten minutes to go in the half, Cibulka gets a steal and is one on one with Tesmond. The Wildcat keeper knocks down the shot initially but Cibulka knocks the rebound home. Another multi goal game for Cibulka as BA goes up 2-0.

Neuqua with a good chance here on a corner, Kaitlyn Narduli kicks it to Brooke Miller for a header, but it’s slightly off target. The Benet back line then does a nice job to prevent a clean shot attempt before clearing the ball.

Free kick for Narduli a few minutes later, she hooks it over the Benet line. Shannon Clark makes a diving stop, Anna Yuccas with a chance that hits off the cross bar. Then Frannie Keen with a look, but that sails high. Some good looks but the Wildcats come up empty.

2nd Half

To the second half now, Wildcats looking to cut into the deficit. Freshman Lauren Milani with a nice shot with some air under it, but Shannon Clark makes a leaping save to keep Neuqua off the scoreboard.

Later in the half, Cibulka looking for a hat trick, but new Neuqua goalie Evelyn Marx makes a nice snag to keep the blue and gold in the game.

Final minutes of play, Brinkley Douglas with a nice long pass to Anne Warren that gets behind the Neuqua defense. Warren with a top shelf shot that finds the net. That wraps this game up as Benet Academy girls soccer moves to 14-0 on the season after a 3-0 win over Neuqua Valley.