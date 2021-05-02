Girls Soccer Benet Academy vs. Metea Valley 05.01.21

A very windy Saturday matinee girls soccer matchup features Benet Academy traveling to Metea Valley. Julia Straub and Shannon Clark the goalies have a tough task tracking the ball with these wind gusts.

1st Half

The Mustangs fresh off a 2-1 win over Neuqua Valley. First five minutes of the game, freshman Lucy Burk makes a move with the ball and passes to sophomore Tyra King who unloads a shot just before the defender arrives and finds the net for the goal. 2nd straight game with a goal for King as Metea Valley strikes first.

The wind is a major factor in this one as the Redwings have it at their backs in the first half, Jaimee Cibulka gets a pass from Katie Lewellyan. No need for help from the wind on that rocket and we are tied at one less than ten minutes into the game.

A few minutes later, Benet with a free kick, Cibulka with the fake as Rachel Burns takes the kick and blasts a goal just under the crossbar. Redwings in front 2-1 in the early going.

Metea looks for an answer, King with a pass down the sideline to Burk. Nice defense from freshman Nora Hanson to put pressure on the ball as goalie Shannon Clark is there to cut off the rolling shot attempt.

Still in the first half, Rachel Burns fighting through defenders looking for room to get a shot off, she gets it off but Julia Straub gets up and knocks the ball out of play.

Near the ends of the half, Burns doesn’t put a ton on this shot, just gets some air under it and the wind lends a helping hand just out of the reach of Straub. Benet takes a 3-1 lead on a perfectly placed ball.

2nd Half

In the second half, Benet looking to add to the lead, Mariana Pinto with a shot but you see the wind bat the ball down as Straub is able to make the diving stop.

Mustangs looking to get on the board once again, playing with the wind this half, Maya Ordaz gets a shot off, but Clark scoops it up off the bounce.

Time running out for MV, the ball deflects in the air, Clark comes out to clear it but the wind takes it back towards her own net. Unfortunately for the Mustangs Jocelyn Grabow isn’t able to catch up to it in time to get a clean shot. The ball stays left of the empty net and Benet Academy girls soccer takes the 3-1 road win over Metea Valley.