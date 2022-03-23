Girls Soccer Batavia vs. Waubonsie Valley 03.21.22

Waubonsie Valley girls soccer goes up against Batavia where the Warriors and Bulldogs end in a tie. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

After starting the season 1-0-1, the Waubonsie Valley Warriors begin their home schedule with a matchup against the Batavia Bulldogs. The last time these squads met was in 2019 when Waubonsie Valley girls soccer came out on top 4-1.

First Half

Just three minutes into play, Brooke Nelson finds a way around her defender and tries to squeeze a pass inside to Taylor Mathews, but Kailey Hansen is there to break up the play.

With under seven minutes to go in the half, Hansen is able to shake her defender and sends a shot on goal, but Lauren Bornhoff is there to pull it in. 0-0 at the half.

Second Half

Now in the second half, this is Hansen again eluding Warrior defenders and firing another one at the net, but Bornhoff gets a hand on it and sends it out of play.

The Bulldogs continue the attack late into the half. Jaden Collins sends one toward the net, it bounces back, and eventually is captured by Bornhoff. We’re still scoreless.

Just three minutes to go in the game, Isra Khan shows some nifty footwork to escape three defenders, loads up and shoots one right into the arms of goalkeeper Aubrey Hahn. After that opportunity, time expires and this one ends in a scoreless tie. Waubonsie moves to 1-0-2 on the season.

