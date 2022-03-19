Girls Soccer Barrington vs. Neuqua Valley 03.17.22

Neuqua Valley girls soccer kicks off their season against Barrington where the Wildcats come up short to the Fillies. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We got some girls soccer at Commissioners Park with the Neuqua Valley Wildcats kicking off their season against the Barrington Fillies.

First Half

The visitors looking to strike first as Sarah Sarnowski gets past Lauren Milani. She has a shot on goal, but goalie Zoe Fabian is there for the save.

The Fillies would get on the board later in the first half. After the initial shot is knocked away, Lucy Stanton gets the rebound and hits it off the crossbar and in, giving her team the 1-0 lead.

It’s 2-0 now as Piper Lucier dribbles the ball up the field. Maya Stone and Kassie Salviola collide, which gives Lucier a good look and she takes advantage. They lead 3-0 at halftime.

Second Half

Second half, Brooke Miller tries the penalty kick. It’s deflected, but Salviola scores on the rebound to get Neuqua its first goal on the night. Although, Barrington takes this one 3-1 and gets its first win of the season after losing to Naperville North.

