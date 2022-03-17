Girls Soccer Barrington vs. Naperville North 03.14.22

Naperville North girls soccer kicks off their season playing host to Barrington where the Huskies pull out the victory over the Fillies. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Spring is here and the Naperville North Huskies are back on the soccer field as they play host to the Barrington Fillies. The last time these two squared off was 2019 where the Huskies won 3-1 in penalty kicks en route to a state championship.

First Half

Early on in the first, Brooke Brown boots a free kick on goal, but Abby Haskell gets a hand on it to knock it away.

With time waning in the first half, Piper Lucier fires a shot toward the left post, but Haskell is there again to secure it and keeps it scoreless going into halftime.

Second Half

Just minutes into the second half, Madison Korosec sends a corner kick right to Peyton Hegner for the header that breaks the tie. Huskies go up 1-0.

About midway through the half, Olivia Anderson takes her defender one on one, creates some space, and sends a missile past the goalkeeper for the second goal of the game. That seals the deal as Naperville North girls soccer kicks off their season with a 2-0 victory.

