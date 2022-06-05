Girls Soccer 2A State Final Benet Academy vs. Triad 06.04.22

The Benet Academy Redwings look to win their second State 2A girls soccer title in three years after a thrilling win over Deerfield in the semis. But the defending champions, Triad High School stand in their way. Benet beat Triad in the semi-finals en route to their 2019 championship, so we have the last two-2A state Champions battling it out for this year’s crown. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

1st Half

Early on and just about two minutes into the game, the Triad Knights, who defeated Fenwick in in the semifinals, have a corner kick. The ball is sent curving into the box where Benet Goalie Shannon Clark is there with the grab to take away the scoring chance.

With 29 minutes left in the first half, Macy Mell of the Knights finds some room down the left wing and whips in a cross that goes off-target, as it just misses the net. We’re still tied at zero.

10 minutes later, the Redwings have a free kick from far out. Annastacia Thiel sends the ball deep into the Triad final third where it jumps around a couple players. The ball finds it’s way onto freshman Eleanor Mahan’s foot. She powers a shot towards goal but Knights goalie Reagan Chigas is there for the save.

2nd Half

Now we head to the second half and about 15 minutes in… semi final hero Anna Casmere blocks off a defender to create some separation. She shows off her speed and gets around the defender before sending in a cross that is just tipped away by the Knights. We’re still tied about 60 minutes into the game.

A couple minutes later, the Knights offense starts to buildup on the Benet defensive zone. Gina Catanzaro makes a move and wiggles her way past a couple Benet defenders. She finds herself open and a clean look on goal and hammers one with a little bend just past Shannon Clark to give Triad the 1-0 lead. 20 Minutes remain in the game.

With 14 minutes left in the game now, Senior captain Mariana Pinto has an opportunity on a Free kick about 8 yards out of the box. She sends it in but it goes just high and hits the field goal post. Triad still leads 1-0.

Just over 10 minutes left in the game, it’s Anna Casmere once again making some space down that left hand side. She heads the ball down to her feet and works her way towards the Triad Box, the pass is sent in, but the Knights defense is all over Mariana Pinto and the ball is cleared away.

With five minutes left in the game, Benet senior captain Katie Lewellyan draws a penalty kick after she got dragged down by two defenders. Benet now has a chance to tie the game in the final minutes.

Mariana Pinto steps up to the spot with a chance to put the game into a deadlock but her shot is just inches off the mark and hits the post. Anna Casmere has a chance with the rebound, but she too sends her shot wide. The Knights escape still leading 1-0. That would be the best chance for the Redwings the rest of the match.

Benet falls to Triad 1-0, but will proudly raise the State Runner-Up trophy. Entering the game, Benet had won 13 straight games, while holding their opponents to 8 shut-outs during that stretch. The Knights have won back to back 2A state title.

For more prep sports highlights and post season coverage, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!