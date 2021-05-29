Girls Outdoor DVC Track and Field Meet 05.27.21

The girls outdoor DVC track and field meet has finally arrived and has brought with it some fantastic competition to close out the year. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s a cold windy day out in Dekalb as the Barbs host the DVC girls track meet. Naperville North goes into this one as the favorites to come away victorious.

We start off with the longest race with the 3200 meter. This race includes runners such as Maggie Gamboa and Lucy Westlake from Naperville North, Maria Widmann from Neuqua, and Sarah Maggio from Metea.

Half way through the race and out in front of everyone is North’s Gamboa followed by her teammate Westlake. Trailing her is Metea’s Maggio and Widmann from Neuqua.

Finishing off the race in first place with a time of 10:58 is North’s Maggie Gamboa

Coming in at 2nd is Maria Widmann, 3rd would be Maggio and in 4th place is Westlake.

Moving onto our first relay of the meet in the 4×100. Naperville Central’s team of Abby Wood, Deja Richardson, Emily Orth and Isabella Calderon are the favorites to win this one.

We have a battle coming down the stretch between Waubonsie’s Shariah Wright and Central’s Isabella Calderon and the Redhawk team comes out on top but just barely beating Waubonsie by .22 seconds

Moving onto a shorter race now in the 100 meter hurdles. This race includes Inara Ukawuba from Neuqua, Maggie O’Neill and Michelle Oblazny from North, and Gwen Meadows from Central. But pulling away at the end for the win is NVs Ukawuba.

Another short race but this time without hurdles. It’s the 100 meter dash that includes Abby Wood from Central, Mackenzie Skeen and Ashley Kushner from North, and Itzel Garcia from Waubonsie ends up pulling away at the end to give the Warriors their first win.

Time for another long race, we have the 1600 meter now which has Campbell Peterson and Josie Bond from North, Sydney Kearns and Maria Widmann from Neuqua and Liv Phillips from Central.

At the halfway point out in front is North’s Petersen followed by a pack that includes Bond, Widmann, Phillips and closely behind them is Kearns.

Finishing out in front with a time of 5:11 is North’s Petersen followed shortly later by her teammate Bond. Coming in after that is Widmann and Phillips.

Next event is the 400 meter dash. We have Kyla Harris from Metea, Alison Comer from Central, Mackenzie Skeen from North, Sariyah Watson from DeKalb, and Laure Tymen from Neuqua.

Finishing the race in 1st place is Central’s Comer, in 2nd is Harris from Metea, 3rd is Skeen from North and finishing in 4th is Watson from DeKalb.

Another quick event here in the 200 meter dash as Itzel Garcia from Waubonsie leads the pack down the final stretch followed closely by Ashley Kushner from North and Kyla Harris from Metea. Garcia would hold on to win with a time of 25.51 seconds with Kushner in 2nd and Harris in 3rd.

Moving onto the 800 meter race that consists of Audrey Mendrys and Marissa Magana from North, Kate Tueting and Ava Hendren from Central, and Jessie Bailey from Neuqua.

Finishing this race in first is Mendrys followed by her Huskie teammate Magana, Bailey from Neuqua and Tueting and Hendren from Central. Maya Hall from Metea also not far behind.

And here we are at the final race of the night in the 4×400 relay. Naperville Central’s team of Brooke Sawatzky, Emily Orth, Sarah McCracken, and Allison Comer is the expected winner of this one.

However finishing this one in 1st is the team of Huskies that include Christina Gu, Audrey Mendrys, Campbell Petersen, and Madeline Andelbradt. 2nd is Central, and 3rd is DeKalb in this race. As many people expected, Naperville North comes away with the DVC meet win with 184 points. Central finishes in 2nd with 126 and Neuqua in 3rd with 123.

For more prep sports content, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page!