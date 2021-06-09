Girls Lacrosse Wheaton United vs. Naperville North 06.07.21

The opening rounds of the girls lacrosse playoffs has the five seed Wheaton United traveling to Naperville North to match up with the four seed. Rain pouring down at the start of this one.

1st Half

Wheaton United already leading 1-0 in the first three minutes, senior Tate Stokesberry tallies her second goal of the contest to put her team up 2-0.

The Huskies respond as Amayah McDermott dodge, ducks, and dips her way through the defense for the goal to get North on the board.

Another nice move from the Huskies as senior Kate Burritt looks for space and ties the game 2-2.

North makes it three in a row as Hayley Swatland drives and fires to put the Huskies on top for the first time.

Burritt looking for another goal, but she hits the post. A heads up play from Olivia Duda who gets the loose ball and puts home the rebound. Naperville North leads 6-3.

Wheaton United needs a spark so here comes Tate Stokesberry who flies up the field and goes nearly unimpeded to the net for the goal. Wheaton down by one.

Wheaton with momentum now as Izzy Campos finds Brooke Siebert for the goal to tie the game late in the half.

Huskies retake that lead as junior Amayah McDermott gets her third goal of the half to put her team up 8-7.

But Wheaton United takes a 9-8 lead into halftime after a nice flip pass from Auggie Clamage to Izzy Campos for the goal just before the whistle.

2nd Half

Start of the second half and Wheaton United girls lacrosse continues the hot streak. Tate Sokesberry with two more of her eight goals to start the half. Wheaton leads 12-8.

Huskies trying to end the drought. Kate Burritt with a nice pass to Hayley Swatland for the goal. North back down by one.

But Tate Stokesberry is everywhere, she gets another goal to go as Wheaton United goes back up 14-12.

After another Swatland goal, this time it’s Ella Marschitz who finds the net. Under two minutes to play and we are all tied up at 14-14.

Huskies going for the lead after winning the face off. Burritt hits the deck and the Wheaton defense gets a steal. Goalie Kyra Nolen scoops the ground ball and tosses to Stokesberry. The senior with a beautiful pass to Auggie Clamage who catches and fires in the go ahead goal. What a turn of events as Wheaton United leads 15-14.

After another Clamage goal, Ella Marschitz gets an assist from Burritt and puts her team down 16-15 with 30 seconds to play.

Five seconds left in the game. Huskies with one last chance after getting a steal from Anneliese Hanson. She finds McDermott but the desperation shot is saved by Kyra Nolen at the buzzer. In a thrilling contest, Wheaton United holds off Naperville North 16-15 to advance to the sectional semi finals.