June 12, 2021

Girls Lacrosse Wheaton United vs. Benet Academy 06.10.21

Benet Academy girls lacrosse has a shot at punching its ticket into the sectional final, but first has to get past the Wheaton Co-op team. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s a hot one so bring out those popsicles for this sectional semi final matchup. After taking care of Naperville Central, Benet Academy is back in action looking for a spot in the finals but first they have to get by Wheaton United and Arizona State commit Tate Stokesberry who are coming off a win over Naperville North.

Wings are attacking right away with Margaret Snyder. She runs through the defense and scores the first goal of the game to put Benet up 1-0.

2-0 Benet and here is Snyder again… and again she scores making the goal look so easy. The lead is now 3-0.

Let’s not forget about Shannon Earley. She gets the feed and puts the ball in the back of the net. Not even 5 minutes in and Benet has four goals.

It’s 7-1 Wings but Wheaton United looks to change that. Here is Stokesberry, who netsa goal and the deficit is now five.

Another Snyder goal makes it 8-2 and now Karly Keating getting in on the fun and yes she scores a goal. Benet is on a roll up 9-2.

Wheaton United still has some fight left. Stokesberry rockets a ball past the goalie. They still have some work to do down 9-4.

Penalty shot time for Stokesberry and look at her fake out everyone giving it to Izzy Campos and it pays off. After being way behind, Wheaton United is down just 9-5.

However Benet Academy says that’s nice but can you stop us? So far that answer is no as Keating scores another goal increasing the lead to 11-5.

Don’t you dare count out Stokesberry as she runs through the defense and you get a gold star if you guessed she scored. She does and the score is now 12-7 wings

The Co-Op is attacking again. Stokesberry feeds the ball to Brooke Siebert and Wheaton is much closer as they trail 12-8 with 3 minutes to go until the break.

Right before half, Keating runs through the defense and scores the goal to make it 14-9 and that is your halftime score.

However in the second half the flip is switched. Margaret Snyder starts it off with a goal after running through the defense making the BA lead 17-9.

Dagny Tombaugh come on down. It’s your turn to score a goal and she does with a nice swing. Benet can start running that clock up 19-9.

The Wings outscore Wheaton United 9-2 in the second half as Earley puts it away with another goal and Benet Academy girls lacrosse is moving on after the 23-11 victory.

