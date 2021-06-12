Girls Lacrosse The Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 06.08.21

Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse has an opportunity to move on in the IHSA post-season but first has to take on The Valley at home. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Neuqua Valley where the Wildcats play host for this sectional quarterfinal matchup vs. the Valley

The Valley coming out aggressive and rewarded for it here as Jenna Urbon dives through the Wildcat defense and scores – 1-0 early in the first half

Moments later Neuqua shows off its passing skills, as Molly Keen is able to gather the pass from Rachel Lachenicht and toss in a goal to tie things up at 1

The Wildcats put their foot on the gas from there. Check out the hustle by Jill Dennison! She gets her own rebound and is able to score, what an effort, Wildcats up 3-1

Just moments before halftime the Wildcats strike again as Kasey Riccardi scores on a free shot, Neuqua cruising into half with a 6-1 lead

The 2nd half would be a different story however….here comes the Valley…Allison Davis has a free shot and she finds the back of the net. The Valley down 6-2

After another Valley goal makes it 6-3 the Valley strikes again. This time it’s Urbon who makes a great play, getting a solid look in front of the net and she scores…its 6-4 now and we’ve got a game

With about 10 minutes left The Valley is able to cut the deficit to 1! 4 straight goals from the Valley to start the 2nd half, this one from Sofia Zeiml and we’ve got a 6-5 game

The Wildcats finally wake up from their 2nd half slumber….Rachel Lechenicht dives towards the net and finds the top left corner of the net, incredible shot, and Neuqua leads 7-5 with under 10 to play

Moments later, Jill Dennison goes on a run and takes it herself, she finishes off this one for the Wildcats and Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse moves on in the sectional …8-6 is your final

