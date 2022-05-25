Girls Lacrosse The Valley vs. Naperville North 05.23.22

The Valley and Naperville North girls lacrosse square off in the sectional quarterfinals. Metea Valley is the host school in this one, but the Huskies are the home team after earning the four seed, while the Valley is the five.

1st Half

Naperville North with a 2-0 record against the Valley this season, but both matchups were competitive. Valley senior captain Allison Davis looks to get her team off to a good start in this one, but her shot is deflected and saved by North goalie Ishika Sadhukhan.

All tied at one goal apiece, Valley freshman midfielder Sophia Morgan runs in and puts her shot into the net to take a 2-1 lead. A lot of young talent on this Valley roster with only three seniors.

The Huskies are quick to respond. Annie Wittwer with a pass to Ella Marschitz who makes a great catch and whips in the goal to tie things up at 2-2.

The Valley back on offense, Sophia Zeiml drops a pass to Alyssa Xie who gets her first goal of the night. Valley up 3-2.

North back on the other end Samantha Muller tosses to Anneliese Hansen who bobbles the ball but recovers and ties the game once again with the goal.

Hansen the one with the assist this time as she feeds Hailey Pease who gets this goal to put the Huskies in front 4-3.

The Valley looking to tie the game, Bridget Seago over to Callie Shaw who shakes a defender, drifts back and fires in her second goal to even the score at 4-4.

Allison Davis with the ball a few minutes later and she finds Alyssa Xie for her second goal as the Valley takes a 6-4 lead late in the first half.

The Valley wins a faceoff and Sophia Zeiml drives towards the net, showing off an impressive array of moves as she gets the goal to go off the spin. 7-5 Valley leads.

Final two minutes of the half, Amayah Mcdermott with a pass to the middle where Olivia Duda runs in and flips home the goal. The Huskies trail 7-6 at the halftime break.

2nd Half

Flipping the fields now, Naperville North junior Hayley Swatland turns to the middle and powers her way through the defense to tie the game with her second goal. All squared up 7-7.

Huskie defender Sophia Lodge on the attack in a rare offensive opportunity and she delivers the goal to put her team back in front 8-7.

The blue and orange on a roll coming out of halftime. Amayah Mcdermott comes from behind the net, reverses course and gets this goal to make it a 10-7 game.

The Valley looking to get back in to as Emily Shield passes to Zeiml who drives around the outside of the defense and whips a great shot into the top shelf. The Valley back within one down 11-10.

But the Huskies are able to pull away down the stretch and run out the clock. Ella Marschitz adds two more goals as she helps Naperville North advance to the sectional semi finals with a 14-11 win over the the Valley girls lacrosse, who end their season with a 9-9 record. The Huskies will face the number one seed, Benet Academy in the next round.