Girls Lacrosse The Valley vs. Naperville North 04.27.22

Naperville North girls lacrosse plays host to the Valley in a conference game where the Huskies take down the Co-Op. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s another cold and windy night for a girls lacrosse matchup. Naperville North girls lacrosse plays host to The Valley Co-Op. Both teams currently sit with a 1-1 record in conference play.

First Half

A minute into this contest, Hayley Swatland spins off her defender for the goal to open the scoring.

Not long after, Swatland has the ball behind the net and she passes to Olivia Duda who gives North a 3-0 lead.

The Valley is looking for an offensive spark and Alyssa Xie gives them that as her shot goes five hole.

13 minutes to go in the half, Amayah McDermott fights her way around the Valley defense and swings her shot into the net.

Two minutes later, Hayley Swatland takes the same route and scores an almost identical goal.

Valley trying to stay in the game as Callie Shaw passes to a wide-open Sophia Morgan for the easy finish.

Momentum in favor of the away team. Sofia Zeiml drives in hard off the faceoff and she finds the back of the net. 7-6 North.

Huskies with a man advantage with just under five minutes in the half and Ella Marschitz makes use of it adding another goal to the scoreboard.

Valley looking for one last opportunity and Zeiml gives them that chance with a pass to Alyssa Xie who does the rest. 9-8 Huskies going into halftime.

Second Half

Into the second half, Hayley Swatland starts strong spinning through two defenders and scoring.

The visitors aren’t going away, though. Zeiml’s pass somehow finds Xie in traffic and she swings in her sixth goal of the game.

Back and forth we go. Right off the faceoff, the Huskies show their passing game and Anneliese Hanson caps it off with a goal.

The Valley showed its resilience all night as Sofia Zeiml keeps them within three goals.

However, the Huskies were too much and a penalty restart goal for Hailey Pease helps the Huskies take down the Co-Op 15-11.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!