Girls Lacrosse The Valley vs. Benet Academy 05.16.22

The final week of the girls lacrosse regular season is here, Benet Academy fired up to be the number one seed in the St. Francis sectional. The Redwings welcome the Valley in a non-conference tune-up for the post season.

1st Half

First 15 seconds of the game, Dagny Tombaugh takes the ball in through the defense and finds the net to set the tone early on for Benet.

Later in the half, Tombaugh flips a pass to super sophomore Shannon Earley who makes a tough shot through the Valley defense. 2-0 Wings.

The Valley looking to get on the board, Alyssa Xie gets the pass and tries to bounce in a shot, but Madeline Jensen gets low for the save.

Redwings back on offense, Tombaugh distributing once again as she feeds Jamie Weber for the goal. Benet takes a 6-1 lead.

The Valley finding some footing midway through the half, a great spin move from captain Sofia Zeimel who flips one into the net.

Moments later, Zeimel gets her second goal of the game off the restart. Just like that, the Valley trails just 7-3.

But Benet just so strong offensively, Shannon Earley again just knifes through the defense for another goal to make it 8-3 Redwings.

The Valley still battling, Zeimel drops a pass in to Alyssa Xie who gets this shot to go, cutting the lead to 10-4.

Just before halftime, Gigi Kurelko drives in and tallies her second goal of the half. Benet takes a 14-4 lead into the break.

2nd Half

Once again, the Valley not going to roll over. Sophia Morgan passes one over to Alyssa Xie for the goal to bring her team within single digits.

The Redwings with yet another response, Dagny Tombaugh adds to her strong night with another goal. Redwings up 16-5.

Callie Shaw gets the Valley back on the board with her second goal of the game from behind the net as she slides one into the top shelf.

Time winding down, Dagny Tombaugh passes one over to Catherine Greyerbiehl who puts home her first goal of the game. Benet Academy looks to be ready for the post season after an impressive 19-6 victory over the Valley.

