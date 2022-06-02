Girls Lacrosse Super Sectionals Benet Academy vs. Hinsdale Central 05.31.22

Hinsdale Central high school is the site for girls lacrosse Super Sectional action on Tuesday night as the Benet Redwings looked to once again advance to the final four. Many key players back from last year’s state team, along with newcomers Gigi Kurelko and Jamie Weber. But fellow state qualifiers from a year ago Hinsdale Central are looking to defend their home turf, which will also host the state finals this coming weekend. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

1st Half

It’s the Red Devils who begin the game on the attack, but the the first shot of the night is repelled by Benet keeper Madeline Jensen.

However, the hosts are able to continue the possession and end it with the opening goal as Reece Napier emerges from behind the cage to fire it home.

The Red Devils take advantage of a strong start to the game by building an early three-goal lead, the initial trio of tallies finished off on this nice give and go by Emily Brankin. 3-0 Hinsdale.

But not long after, Benet is on the board through sophomore captain Shannon Earley who cuts her way past several white jerseys before hitting the top corner of the net to make it 3-1.

And the Redwings were back within one in no time, as Kurleko takes advantage of a free position opportunity to make it 3-2.

Feeling the pressure, Hinsdale Central respond with another bunch of goals this time netting four straight to stretch the lead to 7-2 on Brankin’s second of the game.

The Redwings get a shot in the arm right before halftime. Kurelko takes a defender out of her shoes with a nice move and scores a fantastic solo goal. The celebration shows how much the freshman and Benet needed that going into the break.

2nd Half

The second half begins much like the first, with goals from the hosts. Three more go on the board, the last seeing Riley Matthews sneak behind the defense. Hinsdale takes a 10-3 lead.

Once again with a chance for a free position shot, Kurelko goes for power with a low shot to keep Benet’s hopes alive as the game goes down the stretch, her third of the game.

And then check out the nice turn and shot from Earley who also completes her hat trick and cuts the Red Devils’ lead back to four at 10-6.

The game becomes wide open down the stretch, which allows the space for Brankin to notch her fourth goal for Hinsdale…. And not long after, Tessa Howe adds her third.

Kurelko makes sure to get one more goal to finish off her impressive debut high school season and tie for the most goals scored by any player on the night.

But it’s not to be for the Redwings, as it’s the Red Devils returning to state with a 13-7 victory over Benet in the girls lacrosse Super Sectional.