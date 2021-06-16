Girls Lacrosse Super-Sectional Conant vs. Benet Academy 06.15.21

Benet Academy arrives in style for the supersectionals at Streamwood High School. The Redwings are in search of their first ever trip to state, but to make that happen they have to get by the Conant Cougars.

1st Half

Wings are on the attack fist with Margaret Snyder as she runs by the defense and scores to give Benet an early 1-0 lead.

Cougars look for the response. Ashley Cyr gets the ball but is denied by Benet goalie Madeline Jensen who scoops up the loose ball and protects it from any score.

2-0 Benet and here is Dagny Tombaugh getting the pass from Karly Keating and scoring the goal. She and her team are hyped up as the Wings now lead 3-0.

Let’s not forget freshman midfielder Shannon Earley. She flies by everyone and makes it look so easy and increases Benet’s lead to 4-0.

Here comes captain Karly Keating. New player same result. It’s a goal for the Wings and there is little sign that the Cougars are able to get enough stops. Benet takes a 7-1 lead heading into the break.

2nd Half

2nd half and the Cougars snap into action. Mikayla Nelson gets the lob pass and quickly scores to cut Benet’s lead to 7-2.

Cougars are on the attack again and this time it’s Mackenzie Lunkes. She puts some firepower behind that shot and it goes in. Conant are now within striking distance down just 7-3 with 20 minutes to play.

However Bent goalie Madeline Jensen has had enough. Mikalyla Nelson tries another goal but Jensen says not in my house. Score remains 7-3 after the denial.

Now it’s time for Benet to put this game away. Karly Keating gets the pass and with a couple of moves the goal is good and it’s now 8-3 BA.

Wrapping up the game is freshman phenom Shannon Earley. She delivers the dagger goal and the celebration is on. After a 12-3 win over Conant, Benet Academy is heading to the State Semi-Finals for the first time and will face Glenbrook South with a trip to the championship on the line.