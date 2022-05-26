Girls Lacrosse Sectional Semifinal Neuqua Valley vs. St. Charles East/North Co-Op 05.25.22

Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse defeats the St. Charles East/North Co-Op in the sectional semifinal to move on to the final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s the girls lacrosse sectional semifinal at St. Francis High School where the three-seeded Neuqua Valley Wildcats face the second-seeded St. Charles East/North Co-Op.

First Half

Both teams trade goals early. Rachel Lachenicht finds Ali Ward who flips in the goal to tie the game at one apiece.

Jill Dennison tries to get around Katherine Erickson. Eventually, she does as she turns the corner and fires at the feet of goalie Megan Steffey that bounces in to put Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse on top.

Although, the Co-Op responds at the other end as Sami Balara works her way through the defense and drops the ball into the back of the net. We’re tied at two.

Charles is back on the attack again. Erickson makes a nice move on Tessa Ward to create space and go top shelf for another goal.

The Wildcats have a penalty restart as Rachel Lachenicht passes to Jill Dennison for the goal and they lead 4-3. Back and forth we go.

This is Lachenicht again only this time, she takes matters into her own hands. She sprints hard towards the net and goes top corner. Neuqua takes a 6-4 lead into the half.

Second Half

Second half, Lachenicht again connects with Dennison and she leaps to put in the goal. The Wildcats’ sideline is excited after that play.

However, the Co-Op continues to fight as Sami Balara makes a good pass towards the net to Kylie Olson who makes it 7-5 NV.

This is a huge sequence in the game. Balara looks for the sidearm, but goalie Caitlin Bowler snatches the ball for a big save. On the ensuing play, it’s another Lachenicht and Dennison connection for a thrilling goal. That was started by Bowler who was terrific at the net for Neuqua.

Not surprisingly, Lachenicht and Dennison connect once again for a goal. What else is new? That seals the deal for Neuqua Valley as they get the 10-7 win over the St. Charles Co-Op to move on to the sectional final. They will take on the number one seed Benet Academy Redwings on Friday.

