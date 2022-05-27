Girls Lacrosse Sectional Semifinal Naperville North vs. Benet Academy 05.25.22

Benet Academy girls lacrosse faces Naperville North in the sectional semifinal where the Redwings advance to the championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

St. Francis is the host for the sectional semifinal in girls lacrosse between the four seed Naperville North Huskies and the top-seeded Benet Academy Redwings. The Huskies outlasted the Valley to earn their spot while the Redwings took down Geneva.

1st Half

Second matchup of the season between these two teams with Benet coming out on top by the score of 15-7 last month. Redwings get off to a fast start in this one. Shannon Earley to freshman Gigi Kurelko for the goal. In a blink, it’s 4-0 Benet.

Naperville North trying to get back in the game. All-Sectional selection Ella Marschitz gets this goal to go off the restart to get her team on the board.

Some great, quick passing from the Redwings. Shannon Earley to Dagny Tombaugh for the goal. Both players also make the All-Sectional list.

After a goal from Samantha Muller, Naperville North senior Anneliese Hanson makes it back-to-back as the Huskies now trail 7-3.

So much of the success for BA comes from winning the draw. Look how quickly Gigi Kurelko wins the faceoff and finds Shannon Earley who sprints up field for the goal. Less than ten seconds to make it an 8-3 ballgame.

The Huskies still battling. Olivia Duda passes over to Samantha Muller who makes her way through the defense, but All-Sectional goalie Madeline Jensen continues her stellar work in net to make the save.

Late in the half, another All-Sectional pick Jamie Weber hits Kurelko in stride for the goal. The Redwings go up 13-3.

Benet back on offense, Naperville North All-Sectional defender Christina Eloe hustles to catch up to Dagny Tombaugh and force her off target. But Benet senior Brynn Schlereth corrals the rebound and puts it in for the goal just before the half.

2nd Half

Early in the second half, All-Sectional pick Samantha Muller adds her second goal of the game for North, looking to keep hope alive down 14-4.

But the Redwing attack is just relentless. Angelina McKenna with a pass to Jamie Weber for the goal as Benet puts this one out of reach.

In the final seconds, Naperville North senior Amayah McDermott scores as time expires. The Huskies competing to the end. However, it is too little, too late as Benet Academy advances to the girls lacrosse sectional championship to face Neuqua Valley on Friday night.

