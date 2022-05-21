Girls Lacrosse Sectional First Round Naperville Central vs. Geneva 05.19.22

Geneva faces Naperville Central in the girls lacrosse sectional first round where the Vikings cruise to the next round. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s a windy day here at Geneva High School as we get ready for the girls lacrosse sectional first round. The Naperville Central Redhawks take on the Vikings on their home turf.

First Half

Geneva’s Olivia Holmes gets things started as she backhands it in for the first goal of the game.

Redhawks are ready to respond. KeKe Dean scoops up the loose ball, weaves her way through the defense and scores. Tied at one early on.

This time it’s Geneva on the attack. On the penalty restart, Kayla Schultz misses, but Holmes gets the rebound and fires it past goalie He Yutong.

11 minutes remaining in the first half, Nora Novak recovers the ball and runs up field. She dishes it to Holmes for the goal. Vikings up 5-1.

It’s Holmes pressing the issue again. She wheels around the net and gets the shot off for another score. They lead big, 10-1 still in the first half.

Vikings are hungry for more. Minzie Choi and Kayla Schultz connect for yet another goal to make it 13.

Second Half

Into the second half, Redhawks just trying to find some life. KeKe Dean with the nice spin move, she gets the shot off, but can’t convert. They’re down by 13.

On the other end, Olivia Holmes turns the corner and scores again. Vikings keep pouring it on leading 16-1.

Geneva’s looking for another goal, but this time, He Yutong doesn’t let this one get past her.

A few more Vikings join in on the action. Here is Maddy Diamond who connects for another one to put them up 18-1.

Teah Rupp on the restart and she gets the bounce for the goal. Hawks on the board for just their second goal of the game.

Five minutes remaining and the Vikings continue to look unstoppable. Kelsey Marschitz takes the pass, sprints towards the net and drives it in. Score is now 19-2.

Redhawks with another penalty restart, KeKe Dean lobs it in for her second goal of the game.

Kayla Schultz hooks up with Olivia Holmes for the goal. Geneva cruises to a 20-3 victory over Naperville Central to move onto the next round where they will face Benet Academy.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!