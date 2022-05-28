Girls Lacrosse Sectional Final Neuqua Valley vs. Benet Academy 05.27.22

Benet Academy girls lacrosse faces Neuqua Valley in the sectional final where the Redwings claim the championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The third seed Neuqua Valley Wildcats are fired up for the sectional final against the number one seed Benet Academy Redwings. The winner will move on to the supersectionals.

First Half

About a minute into this one, Jamie Weber works her way towards the net against Tessa Ward and she nets the first goal of the game.

The Wildcats have an answer as Rachel Lachenicht throws a high pass to Jill Dennison who makes a nice catch and fires it into the net. We’re tied at one.

It didn’t take long for Shannon Earley to get involved in the scoring. She turns the corner and whips this shot in to put the Redwings back on top.

She wasn’t done. Weber feeds her and she quickly bolts towards the net to go top shelf this time. They lead by two.

Here she is again taking the pass from Dagny Tombaugh, avoiding the stick check from Kelly Anderson, and putting in another one. Three straight goals for Earley and they lead 4-1.

Although, Neuqua closes the gap. On the restart, Zawadi Brown is able to guide the ball into the back of the net to tie the game.

Good passing here from the Wildcats as Rachel Lachenicht tosses a nice pass to Molly Keen. The ball bounces off goalie Madeline Jensen’s stick and in. We’re all knotted up at eight at the half.

Second Half

Benet Academy girls lacrosse gets off to a solid start in the second half. Shannon Earley finds Jamie Weber and she tosses in a goal.

Neuqua responds with Lachenicht giving it up to Sarah Chow and she’s able to score in close.

And the Redwings come right back with a beautiful give-and-go between Earley and Weber to make it 11-10 Benet. What a battle this one is.

Zawadi Brown is on another penalty restart and, once again, she’s able to deliver on the opportunity.

Gigi Kurelko gets in on the action as she turns the corner and scores to put her squad up 12-11.

Less than five minutes left in a two-point game Earley connects with Weber yet again for a huge goal. Their chemistry was on display all night.

Under a minute to go, Neuqua trails by two and Molly Keen puts it in on the restart to cut it to one. Unfortunately for them, it wouldn’t be enough. Benet Academy wins an intense and hard-fought game 14-13 to claim the sectional championship. They head to the supersectionals where they will face Hinsdale Central next week.

