May 26, 2021

Girls Lacrosse Neuqua Valley vs The Valley 05.24.21

Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse takes the short trip to Metea Valley to take on the The Valley in a DVC showdown with the playoffs looming. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Metea Valley High School for a lacrosse battle between two DVC programs, The Valley plays host to the Wildcats of Neuqua Valley

Early first half action here and The Valley gets off to a great start, Sofia Zeiml flys across the field and tosses in an amazing shot to get the Mustangs on the board.

The Wildcats quickly respond, Molly Keen makes a great move here and finds some room to get this tough shot off and she gets it to go…Wildcats tie things up at 1

The beginning of this game mostly going The Valley’s way, here Jenna Urbon receives the give and go pass and finishes it. The Valley builds a 4-2 lead early with this goal

Once the Wildcats start clicking however, they really take control….Rachel Lachenicht (Lockenict) starts the comeback here with a goal to make to 4-3

From there the Wildcats go on a run…Molly Keen finds herself behind the net and fakes everyone out, tossing in another goal, this one gives Neuqua the lead, 5-4

2nd Half now and the Wildcats still have their foot on the gas… Sabrina Valente makes a great pass to Jill Dennison and Dennison finishes it with a great shot…Neuqua now leads 8-4

Neuqua builds its lead to 11-4 but The Valley decides to make one last run at this thing… Jenna Urbon scores another goal here, the Mustangs third straight goal, to make it 11-7

In the end the Wildcats just don’t let up… Keen nabs the steal and makes a nice pass to Rachel Lachenicht who finishes it off and Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse rolls on to victory 13-7

