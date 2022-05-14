Girls Lacrosse Neuqua Valley vs. The Valley 05.12.22

Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse faces the Valley in a rivalry battle where the Wildcats win by putting up 20 goals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We got a lacrosse rivalry battle on a hot spring night. The Valley hosts the Wildcats of Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse.

First Half

The Valley trail by four goals early. Some great passing allows Alyssa Xie to find herself open in front of the net and she scores. They look to close the gap trailing 5-2.

Neuqua Valley’s offense was ready on this night, however. Jill Dennison stays patient, looks for an opening and finds the back of the net. That puts them up by two.

The Valley looks to respond and they do so. Sophia Zeiml makes a great cut to the net and delivers on the scoring chance. They fight back and we’re tied at six.

The Wildcats look to take back the lead and rely on their passing to do so. Kasey Riccardi makes a great pass to Sarah Chow who is able to score and they lead 7-6.

Neuqua has another opportunity with Molly Keen on the penalty restart. She wastes no time diving towards the net and putting in the goal.

Heading into the half, the visitors look for some breathing room. Ali Ward makes a great shot fake and rips a shot to the net. They’re back in control up 12-6.

Second Half

Second half, the Valley look to come from behind once again. Sofia Zeiml makes another great play on offense as she fires and scores. They trail by six.

However, the Wildcats’ offense is just relentless as Molly Keen takes a great pass from Rachel Lachenicht and finishes off the goal. Neuqua increases their lead to 18-9.

Wildcats put the finishing touches on this one. Jill Dennison scores with a great shot and NV wins it by putting up 20 goals on the Valley.

