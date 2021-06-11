Girls Lacrosse Neuqua Valley vs. St Charles Co-Op 06.09.21

The girls lacrosse sectional semi finals are here and the Wildcats of Neuqua Valley head to St. Charles to face the Fighting Saints Co-Op. The Saints are the two seed while the three seeded Cats took down The Valley the night before.

1st Half

All St. Charles in the first five minutes. But despite trailing 5-1, Jill Dennison puts in this goal to cut into the lead. Sabrina Valente with the assist.

St. Charles with a quick response, Gabriella Duffin to Madi Strong who drives in for the goal. Saints with a 6-3 lead.

But Neuqua gets back in the scoring column as Ali Ward gets a pair of back to back goals. The Wildcats now trail 6-5.

Now tied at six, Neuqua continues the run as Molly Keen finds Dennison for her third goal of the half. Neuqua now in front up 7-6 going into halftime.

2nd Half

St. Charles defeated the Wildcats 18-8 earlier in the season so the Saints hope to shake off the surprising first half. Kylie Olson finds Katelyn Olson for the goal. Two quick goals from Olson puts her team back up 8-7.

But Neuqua Valley comes back once again. Molly Keen looks for space before finding the twine. NV back on top 9-8.

Good passing from Neuqua here, Taylen Lachenicht to Bella Dirilten to Molly Keen and finally Sabrina Valente gets the goal. Wildcats lead 10-9.

St. Charles with a response as well, Katherine Erikson drives in and scores. The Saints back in front 11-10 as we see-saw back and forth.

St. Charles wins the face off and Sami Balara sprints all the way in for another goal to put her team up by two goals.

Saints trying to eat up some clock before Katelyn Olson drives from behind the net and gets a goal. St. Charles pulling away up 13-10.

But Neuqua will not give up, Rachel Lachenicht with back to back goals to put the blue and gold down one 13-12.

Three minutes to play Ali Ward with a nice pass to Jill Dennison who ties the game with a goal. Brand new ballgame 13-13. The most girls lacrosse goals St. Charles has given up all year is 10!

30 seconds to play, Neuqua trying to hold for a final shot, but Sami Balara gets a steal. Madi Strong is cut off by the Neuqua defense, but with just two seconds left on the clock, Strong passes to Balara for the game winning goal. What an incredible game. The St. Charles Co-Op will advance to the sectional championship against Benet Academy.