Girls Lacrosse Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville North 04.13.22

Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse travels to Naperville North where the Wildcats pick up the victory over the Huskies.

It’s a rainy night for the DVC opener of girls lacrosse. Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse travels to Naperville North as both teams look for their first conference win.

First Quarter

Starting with the Huskies on offense as Hayley Swatland circles the goal and her shot finds the back of the net.

A couple of possessions later and Jill Dennison carries the ball in past the North defense for the finish. Neuqua up 2-1 early on.

Wildcats still on the attack as Ali Ward and Rachel Lachenicht play a give and go that eventually ends with Lachenicht scoring.

Second Quarter

Blue and gold looking to extend the lead, Kasey Riccardi takes it in all alone for the easy score.

Final minute of the first half, Neuqua shows off its passing that eventually finds Sarah Chow who puts it in the net.

Last couple seconds of the half as Sam Muller finds Olivia Duda in front of the net and she fires in the goal. 8-6 Wildcats going into the break.

Third Quarter

Huskies get off to a great start in the second half. Muller carries in past the defense. She shoots and scores tying the game at eight.

Neuqua up by one as Zawadi Brown sprints past her defender and her shot finds the twine.

More from Brown as she bobs and weaves through the defense to tack on another goal. 12-9 in favor of the Cats.

Fourth Quarter

North not going down without a fight. Ella Marschitz scores on the penalty restart.

40 seconds later and Brown finds Molly Keen in the middle who fires into the back of the net. Wildcats up by three.

Last five minutes as Sam Muller passes off to Alex Roche who snaps home the goal. North down by two.

Wildcats looking to put the nail in the coffin and Jill Dennison does just that scoring her fifth goal of the game. That gives Neuqua Valley the 16-12 victory over Naperville North.

