Girls Lacrosse Neuqua Valley vs Naperville Central 04.27.22

The cold doesn't seem to bother Neuqua Valley as they get their hops on and why not. Cats are 5-3 and are on the right track in the conference. The host Redhawks are still in search of their first win of the season.

First Half

Wildcats are already up 1-0 and a goal courtesy of Jill Dennison makes it 2-0 in the blink of an eye.

Next time around who’s the lucky contestant for the Blue and Gold? The answer comes from Rachel Lachenict to make it 3-0.

She’s not done yet. Ali Ward gives the ball to number seven and it’s another goal for the senior.

Zawadi Brown come on down. She will literally do it all herself to get that ball into the back of the net. 9-1 Cats at the half.

Second Half

New half, same result for Neuqua and that is scoring. This time it’s Taylor Meltzer running around the net and attacking it with authority.

The Hawks get some life with Keke Dean who scores all of the Central’s goals in the contest.

But it was all Neuqua from the beginning. Saria Diaz hops in on the scoring fest and that helps the cats cruise in this contest.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!