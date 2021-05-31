Girls Lacrosse Neuqua Valley vs. Benet Academy 05.22.21

Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse visits Benet Academy for a non-conference matchup looking to extend a four-game win streak. The Redwings are trying to bounce back from a 1-goal loss to Saint Viator earlier in the week.

1st Half

Early on, Benet’s Dagny Tombaugh finds Shannon Earley near the net for the goal to get the Redwings get out to a quick 3-0 lead.

About a minute later, Tombaugh gets the pass from Maddie McAndrew and finds the back of the net as Benet is feeling good up 5-0.

The Wildcats are able to respond with this Sarah Chow goal. She is assisted by Rachel Lachenicht. Neuqua cuts the deficit to 5-2 with 15 minutes left in the half.

Benet storms back with four straight goals capped off by this one from Shannon Earley. Credit Margaret Snyder with the assist. 9-2 Wings with ten to play in the first.

Towards the end of the half, Dagny Tombaugh takes the ball away from the defender and flings it ahead to Karly Keating for yet another goal to make it 12-3 for the host Redwings.

2nd Half

The Redwings carries their momentum into the second half, with another goal by Earley thanks to a good pass from Keating. Earley finished with 8 goals in the game.

Neuqua continues to battle back as Jill Dennison puts the spin move on the defender and gets it by the goalie to bring the Wildcats within single digits.

But the duo of Keating and Earley proved to be too much as this goal gives the Wings a 17-8 advantage with 5 minutes to go. Benet Academy goes on to win 17-11 over Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse.