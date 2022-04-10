Girls Lacrosse Neuqua Valley vs. Benet Academy 04.09.22

Yes, we are here! At Benedictine University to be exact as Benet Academy girls lacrosse hosts Neuqua Valley for an early season non-conference clash. The Redwings come in to this one at 4-0 while the Wildcats are sitting at 1-1. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

1st Half

Benet leading 2-0 in the first five minutes of the match. Freshman Gigi Kurelko drives in for a shot that hits off the post. Jamie Weber is in the right spot for the putback as the Redwings lead 3-0.

Neuqua Valley looking to stay close as Jill Dennison sprints in off a penalty restart and puts in the first goal of the day for her team. Cats trail 3-1.

This time it’s a restart for the Redwings, Jamie Weber with a sniper shot at the ankles of Caitlin Bowler that finds the net. Wings back up by three.

Wildcats fighting back, Zawadi Brown sprints to her right to create some space before firing and finding the goal. Neuqua down 4-3 after back to back goals from Brown with under ten to play in the half.

Benet keeping Neuqua at arms length as sophomore Shannon Earley dances her way in and scores her second goal of the game. 5-3 Benet.

After another goal from Earley, The Redwings turn defense to offense as Dagny Tombaugh knocks the pass loose. Kurelko snares the ball and feeds it back to Tombaugh who puts it in for a 7-3 advantage.

Neuqua still battling, Ali Ward tosses to Rachel Lachenicht who hits Sarah Chow for the point blank goal right before the contact arrives. Neuqua trailing 7-4.

Just before the half, Zawadi Brown runs in along the right wing and scores her third of the half. That puts Neuqua down 7-5 as we head to the break.

2nd Half

Ten minutes into the second half, Wildcats trailing by one. Rachel Lachenicht tosses a pass to Kasey Riccardi who moves in for the shot and the goal. Neuqua on a 4-0 run to tie the game at 7-7.

Benet needs a response so the team turns to the playmaker, Shannon Earley, who goes around the defense and fires in another tally. Redwings back up 8-7.

Just moments later, Jamie Weber waiting for Dagny Tombaugh to come open across the middle and Tombaugh delivers with the goal. Benet pushes the lead to 9-7 with under six minutes to play.

But after another goal from Kasey Riccardi, Rachel Lachenicht gets this pass from Sarah Chow and ties the game once again at 9-9. These Wildcats just refuse to give up.

Under two minutes to play, again it’s Weber with the ball, she drives right and tosses to the middle where Earley is ready and waiting for the go ahead goal. Benet in front 10-9 in a fight to the finish.

Under 20 seconds to play, Neuqua desperate to tie the game up, Zawadi Brown finds Rachel Lachenicht who shoots and scores with ten seconds to go! But wait, the referees confer and rule that the Wildcats were offsides and the goal is waved off. A tough break for Neuqua as Benet is able to run out the rest of the clock. What a game as the Redwings improve to 5-0 after a nailbitting 10-9 victory over Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse.