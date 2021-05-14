Girls Lacrosse Naperville North vs. The Valley 05.12.21

Naperville North girls lacrosse takes the trip to Metea Valley to take on the Valley coming off a blow out victory against Geneva, 23-2. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank

It’s a sunny May afternoon for some girls lacrosse action. Naperville North coming off of a 23-2 win over Geneva as the Huskies travel to Metea to take on The Valley.

Opening up our scoring is The Valley’s Jenna Urbon who shows off some good moves to avoid the defenders before sniping her shot top bins.

North’s turn to show off the moves early on as Kate Burritt makes space for herself and fires in a goal.

Back and forth in the early stages as The Valley’s Callie Shaw shows off her spin move before she puts the shot into the back of the net. 3-2 Valley.

A couple of goals later and we have North’s Ella Marschitz (Mar-sheets) who battles her way thru the valley defense until her bouncer beats the valleys goalie. We are all tied up at 4.

The valley looking for the quick response as Sofia Zeiml finds a gap down the middle and she fires in the goal.

Finishing the 1st half strong is the valley as Jenna Urbon spins around a couple of defenders and gives The Valley an 8-5 lead going into halftime.

North looking to get some momentum early on in the second half as Ella Marschitz finds some open space and shoots a bouncer that goes top drawers.

North still trailing by 3 but starting to claw back into the game as Amayah McDermott gets the ball down low and then proceeds to the front of the net and brings the Huskies within in 2. 10-8 Valley.

The Valley aren’t gonna be that easy to get rid of as Audra Thompson fires a low grounder that beats North’s goalie. 11-9 now for valley.

Looking to pull within one is North as a mad scramble in front of the net ends with an Anneliese Hanson shot. North down just 1.

And tying the game with a rap around is Hanson who knots the game at 11 with about 4 minutes left to play.

The Valley now up one and looking to extend the lead as Allison Davis fights her way thru some checks and gives the Valley a two goal cushion.

However North has proven them selves here in the second half as Olivia Duda takes it herself and snipes in the tying goal. 13-13

Final minute of play now and North’s Anneliese Hanson carries the ball in past some valley defenders until her shot deflects off of the valley goalie giving Naperville North the 14-13 win in a thrilling lacrosse match.

