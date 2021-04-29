Girls Lacrosse Naperville North vs. Neuqua Valley 04.28.21

Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse begins its 2021 season with a home date against a Naperville North team that is coming off a loss. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Just two minutes in, Rachel Lachenicht spins by a defender and finds the back of net and gets the bleachers shaking. Neuqua goes up 2-0 with 2 goals by Lachenicht.

Three minutes later Anneliese Hanson gets the Huskies on the board after losing her defender in the dust.

On the other end, Bella Dirilten finds a cutting Jill Dennison who then flings it by the goalie for the score. Neuqua up 3-1

The Wildcats beginning to extend their lead as Dennison passes head to Lachenicht for the goal. Neuqua up 7-1 with 13:47 to go in the 1st

With 4 minutes to go in the half, North’s Ella Marschitz circles towards the middle and fires a shot past the goalie to make it 7-3

The second half begins with Marschitz scoring again to cut the lead down to 7-4, can the Huskies come back?

Eh… The Wildcats respond with three unanswered goals capped off by Molly Keen taking it all the way in by herself. Neuqua up 10-4 with 15 minutes left.

The Huskies won’t go away though as they go on a 3 goal streak of their own. This time Marshitz assists Hayley Swatland for the score.

Five minutes left, that’s Dirilten finding Dennison for the goal again to make it a 12-7 game with 5:51 left

Minutes later, Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse puts this one out of reach with another score from Dennison Neuqua goes on to win 16-10

