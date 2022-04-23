Girls Lacrosse Naperville North vs. Benet Academy 04.21.22

Benet Academy girls lacrosse hosts Naperville North in a nonconference matchup where the Redwings take down the Huskies. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Undefeated Benet Academy showing us some love as they host Naperville North in a nonconference girls lacrosse matchup.

First Half

Redwings up 1-0 early as North’s Hayley Swatland spins off her defender and finds the back of the net tying the game at one.

Less than a minute later, Dagny Tombaugh hits Gigi Kurelko in front of the net who shoots five-hole giving Benet the lead.

We have a back and forth contest as Anneliese Hanson carries the ball in for the shot and she scores.

Eight minutes to go in the first half, Jamie Weber comes from behind the net and her shot goes top shelf. That makes it 4-3 Benet.

Redwings have possession again as Shannon Earley’s pass finds Gigi Kurelko and she does the rest scoring her third goal of the half.

North staying in this one, Ella Marschitz finds a wide-open Hailey Pease for the finish. Redhawks down by one.

One minute to go in the half as Earley once again makes a beautiful pass to Jamie Weber who finishes off the play with a goal.

Final 10 seconds of the half, Sam Muller fights her way through the defense and her shot bounces in. Score is 7-6 Benet going into the break.

Second Half

Redwings get off to a good start in the second half with Gigi Kurelko bringing the ball out in front, spinning, and ripping this shot to the net.

A couple of minutes later, Kurelko shows off her skills with a nifty backhand shot extending the lead to 10-6.

The Huskies are looking for a response as Anneliese Hanson tries a bounce shot and it beats the Redwing goalie.

15 minutes left, Kurelko passes it out to Shannon Earley who snipes this shot into the back of the net.

Redwings starting to pull away as its Earley’s turn to assist Kurelko and the freshman scores her sixth goal of the game.

Jamie Weber seals the deal as she fires in her sixth goal of the game helping Benet Academy take down Naperville North by a score of 15-7.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!