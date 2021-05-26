Girls Lacrosse Naperville Central vs. The Valley 05.19.21

The Valley lacrosse plays host the Naperville Central on the natural grass at Waubonsie Valley in a matchup of crosstown rivals. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

The Valley comes into a home match against Naperville Central aiming for a statement win against a local rival on a beautiful night at Waubonsie.

First Half

After the Valley scores first it’s the Redhawks going on a run – literally. With Central rushing it up to Isabelle Hornig. She finds twine to tie the game.

Moments later, teammate Kerani Patel gives Central the lead on a free position.

And to cap a red-hot start Hornig finds Alexie Romanelli who gets crushed but still finds a way to convert for a 4-2 advantage.

But here comes the Valley – Jenna Urbon going for a reset – and gets it – we’re knotted at 4.

Now time to try and capture the lead – and for that, the Valley turns to Callie Shaw. She cuts across the middle and makes it 5-4 with 9 to go in the half.

Continuing the rally, Audra Thompson slashes as well and extends the run to 6 straight goals for The Valley. And it’s still not over.

Second Half

To the second half and now it’s Abby Mallak’s turn to nab a point – the streak is still on – it’s now 11-4 after the wrap around goal.

With it now a 13-4 contest, Hornig finally snaps the Central cold spell, curling around and beating the goalie.

But The Valley continues to get contributions up and down the roster – this time it’s Allison David with the goal.

Getting late in the game, Patel scores her second goal… but ultimately, this one goes The Valley’s way… decisively – with the co-op winning by a 19-8 score.

