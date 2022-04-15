Girls Lacrosse Naperville Central vs. The Valley 04.13.22

We got a DVC matchup on a cold. rainy and windy night. This matchup features Naperville Central and the Valley meeting up on the Metea home turf. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Half

The Valley opens the scoring to a 4-0 lead and Sofia Zeiml continues it as this goal puts her team up 5-0.

However, Keke Dean came back down the stretch and scored a goal getting Central closer to their goal of winning the game. Score is now 5-1.

Central gets another goal from Dean to make it 5-2 the Valley has a response with Callie Shaw. 6-2 home team heading into the break.

Second Half

In the second half Central would not go down without a fight. Here’s Keke Dean again running through the defense and scores and we have a 9-5 contest.

However The Valley had momentum from the start and never looked back with Zeiml scoring once again a goal for her and the team. It’s now 11-5 Valley.

In addition, there was contribution from Central’s Erin Faulkner who makes this game a bit more interesting.

Despite a good performance from Central the Valley was just too much for the visitors as Zeiml scores another goal.

Sophia Morgan delivers the knockout punch with a goal of her own that helps the Green and Gold to a 13-7 win.