Girls Lacrosse Naperville Central vs. Neuqua Valley 05.12.21

Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse is trying to prove itself in the DVC and aims for a dominant showing at home against Naperville Central. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We’ve got some DVC lacrosse at Neuqua Valley as the Wildcats play host to the Redhawks of Naperville Central

Early in the first half and it’s all Wildcats so far…Sabrina Valente makes a nifty move from behind the net and scores, this goal puts the Wildcats up 3-0 early

Moments later the Wildcats are on the attack again, a great pass from Rachel Lachenicht to Sarah Chow leads to another goal for Neuqua. They’re now up 4-0

Shortly after, the Redhawks would say enough…Isabelle Hornig makes a nice move from behind the net and sneaks in a goal to get Central on the board.

The Wildcats are constantly on the attack in this one…Kelly Anderson cuts across the front of the net and scores on a great shot to put Neuqua up 7-1

Down 11-1, the Redhawks were in need of a score and Kerani Patel delivers…a great move from Patel leads to a goal and Central cuts the deficit to 9

Neuqua’s passing is on full display in this one as Lachenicht finds Valente for another goal here and the Wildcats are now up 16-5

Waning moments of this one and a pass from Sarah Chow and the finish by Jill Dennison put the cherry on top of this nice victory for the Wildcats, Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse wins 18-6

For more prep sports content, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!