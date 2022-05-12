Girls Lacrosse Naperville Central vs. Naperville North 05.11.22

Naperville North girls lacrosse goes up against their rival Naperville Central on senior night where the Huskies pick up a decisive win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s a crosstown showdown on senior night where Naperville North girls lacrosse looks for its third win in the DVC against their rival Naperville Central who’s still searching for its first win of the season.

First Half

The Huskies strike first as senior Maddie Wertz takes the pass then eventually builds up speed towards the net and bounces in the game’s first goal.

Central is able to get on the board thanks to this effort by Alena Bezanis as she’s lurking behind the net, then turns the corner and flips it in.

Wertz passes to senior captain Ella Marschitz who then looks for fellow senior captain Anneliese Hanson in front of the net and goes top shelf to make it 4-2 North.

On the next time down the field, Samantha Muller finds Hayley Swatland who spins off Keke Dean and scores to extend the lead.

The Huskies keep finding the net as Marschitz throws a laser for the goal on the penalty restart. It’s now 8-2.

Another penalty restart, this time it’s another senior captain in Amayah McDermott joining in on the action and she adds to the lead.

North’s offense continues to click. Hayley Swatland looks and makes a nice pass to Marschitz for the goal. That makes it 10-2.

The Redhawks just trying to find some life. Alena Bezanis provides that as she bounces the ball into the net. They still trail 11-3 at halftime.

Second Half

Huskies continue to control this game in the second half. Anneliese Hanson with a spin move to get past Sofie Demare, gets a good look on net, and fires in the goal.

Senior captain Hailey Pease caps this one off with the score off the pretty pass from senior Alex Roche. Naperville North with a decisive 20-3 win over Naperville Central to move to 3-2 in the conference.

