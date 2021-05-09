Girls Lacrosse Naperville Central vs. Naperville North 05.05.21

Bring out your lacrosse sticks it’s time for a cross-town classic. Naperville Central girls lacrosse comes in with a 1-3 record taking on Naperville North who is still searching for win number 1 on the season.

1st Quarter

Huskies already up 2-0 well now it’s 3-0 after this goal scored by Hayley Swatland who makes it look easy for the Dawgs.

4-0 Huskies but here comes Central as Alexi Romanelli passes the ball to Kerani Patel who runs through the defense and scores the goal to get the the Redhawks on the board.

Now 6-2 North and Olivia Duda gets the ball and whips it in for the score. 7-2 Dawgs in the early going.

Hawks are staying in the game as Alexi Romanelli does it all herself here. She runs through the entire Huskie defense and gets the goal to go. North still with a 9-4 lead.

Huskies have an answer that comes from Annelise Hanson who gets the ball and throws it in with no hesitation. Huskies increase their lead to six goals, 10-4.

Just before the break and North is still on the gas pedal. This time it’s Kate Burritt doing the scoring. Huskies take a 13-4 lead heading into halftime.

2nd Half

2nd half and it’s still the same Dawgs with another goal by Hayley Swatland. Number 11 leads the Blue and Orange with 4 goals on the night.

Naperville North can not be stopped on this night. This time it’s Amayah McDermott running through the defense. She adds another goal to the Huskies tally.

Central girls lacrosse is not going down without a fight. Ava Karlow gets by everyone and gets a goal to go for the Red and White. Hawks still with some ground to make up down 17-7.

The visitors finally get it down to single digits and again it’s Alexi Romanelli and with a nice flick she scores a goal. 17-8 but still enough time to make a come back.

But Naperville North puts the clamps on from there. Samantha Muller scores another goal here and the Huskies pick up their first victory in fine fashion over their top rival by the score of 20-8.