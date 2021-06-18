Benet Academy girls lacrosse attempts to do what no Redwing team has done before — make it to state, but first Glenbrook South. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

1 seed Benet Academy makes the trip to Glenbrook North for the State Semi Finals. The Red Wings are in search of their first championship game appearance but have to get by 2 seed Glenbrook South, who looks to pull off the upset.

First half tied at one and here is Shannon Earley passing the ball to Karly Keating and she scores the goal to give the Wings a 2-1 lead.

Now tied at 2 and it’s the other way around. Keating to Earley equals a Benet goal and it also results in a Benet lead, it’s 3-2.

Now it’s 4-2 but don’t get comfortable yet. Meg Bireley puts on some moves before scoring the Titan goal and that cuts the Red Wing lead to 4-3.

However Earley changes that. She runs through the defense and makes the goal look so easy extending the lead to 5-3.

5-4 Benet and here come the Titans. More like here comes Bireley. Number 21 shows authority scoring that goal and this game is tied up at 5.

Now the Titans look for the lead and it works to perfection. Bireley passes to her teammate Belle Tiesi and she scores to give GBS a 6-5 lead.

As we approach the half we’re all tied at 6. Earley feeds the ball Brianna De Guzman and she scores. You think 7-6 is the halftime score right? Not so fast.

Under 20 seconds left here comes Bireley and you shouldn’t be surprised with the result. The goal attempt is good and we are tied at 7 heading into the break.

8-7 Titans in the second half but Margaret Snyder finds Keating and yup that is a Red Wing goal. We are tied up once again this time at 8.

However good luck trying to stop Meg Bireley. She will do it all herself, getting by everyone and puts that ball in the back of the net. Titans take back the lead 9-8.

10-8 GBS but Benet responds quickly with Earley scoring 4 goals in the game. Benet still has some work to do down 10-9.

But… that is the closest they’ll get. Here comes Belle Tiesi responding with 1 of her 5 goals on the game. This one extending the Titans lead to 11-9.

However her teammate Meg Bireley has an even bigger game. She puts the team on her back scoring 8 goals on the night and here is one of them.

Titans with a great second half, and that gives them the 14-11 victory and will face Loyola in the State Finals. Benet Academy girls lacrosse will face Hinsdale Central in the third place game.

