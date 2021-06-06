Girls Lacrosse Geneva vs. Naperville Central 06.05.21

Girls lacrosse playoffs are here as we start off at Naperville Central. The host Redhawks are in search for a spot in the semi finals taking on Geneva, a lacrosse team that Central defeated twice in the regular season.

1st Half

Redhawks already up 2-0 and Alexie Romanelli already with both goals and well she now has all three. After running by every defender, the Hawks increase their lead to 3-0.

Time for the Hawks to step up on defense. Eliana Bendis knocks the ball away and is off and running. She then gives it to teammate Isabelle Hornig who puts in the goal. The Central lead is now 5-0.

6-0 Central and here comes the Vikings. Maisy Maranville runs by the net and then just flicks that ball in for the goal. 6-1 Redhawks heading into the break.

2nd Half

Second half with Central up 7-1 and but that changes quickly. Geneva’s Nora Novak runs past everyone and she makes this goal look easy. It’s now 7-2 Central.

Now 7-3 Redhawks and good luck defending Alexie Romanelli. She gets the pass from Ava Karlov and she scores easily. Hawks are now up 8-3.

But Maisy Maranville is no pushover either. Kayala Schultz passes the ball to the freshman and with just one flick the ball goes in and the Redhawk lead is cut in half.

Don’t sleep on Central’s Isabelle Hornig. She finds the loose ball and puts it away as the Hawks continue the push up 9-4.

10-4 Central and here comes Gina Kagan who runs in the zone and the socres the goal. The home team with its largest lead up 11-4.

Vikings are still fighting. Novak is on the attack and scores from there. Geneva lacrosse running out of time while trailing 13-7.

Geneva within four goals now, but Central puts the game on ice. Teah Rupp gets the ground ball and adds to the tally. The Redhawks win the first game of the post season 14-9 and will face Benet Academy in the sectional semis.