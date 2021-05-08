Girls Lacrosse Benet Academy vs. The Valley 05.07.21

Benet Academy girls lacrosse enters winners of their last 8 contests and now aiming for 9 straight with a potential win over the Valley team. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

The Valley Lacrosse team gets to play after two weeks away… as they welcome the Benet Redwings. BA is fresh off a 19-4 victory over Carmel and looking to capture their eighth straight victory.

The Redwings coming out on fire with 4 straight goals capped off by this tally from Karly Keating, as she reenters the frame. Assist by Shannon Earley. 4-0 17:33 1st

The Valley would storm back as Gabby Marciniak finds Audra Thompson over the middle for the score. 4-1

On the other end, Benet’s Dagny Tombaugh puts a spin move on her defender and slings it by the goalie. 5-1 Red and White

Later on, Keating finds Earley in front of the goal for the quick-hit score. 9-2 wings.

Callie Shaw responding for the Valley as she collects her own rebound and finds the back of the net. It’s now 9-3.

With two minutes to go in the half, Keating tacks on another goal to make it 10-3 at the intermission

Moving on to the second half, Jenna Urbon gets her second goal of the night, cutting the Redwing lead to 11-5

But later on in the half, Earley connects with Brianna de Guzman for the score extending the Benet lead to 13-5

With 8 minutes left, Early takes it all the way herself and puts the game out of reach. The score makes it 15-5 with 8:38 left… Benet defeats the Valley 15-7

