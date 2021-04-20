Girls Lacrosse Benet Academy vs. Naperville North 04.19.21

Benet Academy girls lacrosse takes the short trip to Naperville North for an early season match up in the Dawg Pound looking to start hot. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Naperville North high school on a chilly Monday night for some Girls Lacrosse action as the Huskies play host to Benet Academy.

We pick things up early in the 1st half where Benet is on the attack. Benet’s Shannon Earley is able to find the back of the net and Benet is off to a hot start with a 3-0 lead.

Moments later and Benet is looking to widen their lead even further…Margaret Snyder is able to toss in a goal that gives the Redwings a 5-0 lead!

Still the first half and Benet is still on the attack. A great pass from Margaret Snyder to Shannon Earley leads to another goal for the Redwings. They’re now up 6-0!

Still the first half and more Redwings are looking to join the party, Maddie McAndrew takes it herself and scores a goal to give the Redwings a 7-0 lead!

The Huskies are looking to get on the board and Hayley Swatland delivers! She’s able to weave her way through the Benet defense and get the Huskies a much needed goal.

2H now and more of the same from the Redwings…and from who else…Shannon Earley dives through the defense and scores again.. Earley with 9 goals on the night and Benet now leads 14-3

Later in the 2nd half and the Huskies are on the prowl, Ella Marschitz takes the shot but Madeline Jensen is there to make the terrific save! Benet still going strong

Waning moments of the 2nd half and Benet’s Elizabeth Russell-Jones finds herself with a scoring opportunity and she shelfs one in the top left corner! What a shot! Benet now leads 16-4

North kept battling to the end as Marschitz is able to find the back of the net late, but it just wasn’t enough to keep up with Benet on this night…Benet wins 17-5

For more prep sports content, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page!