Girls Lacrosse Benet Academy vs. Naperville Central 04.21.21

After a dominating win over Naperville North, Benet Academy girls lacrosse continues their Naperville tour into Central territory. The Redhawks begin their 2021 season with new head Head Coach Savanna Giesler, a 2017 Central grad in her first season at the helm.

1st Half

Benet picking up where they left off as Maddie McAndrew runs by the defense and scores the opening goal for the Wings. Big night starting up for the Benet offense.

Central’s turn to respond as Alexie Romanelli passes it to Eliana Bendis who then finds Kerani Patel and she puts it in the net. We are all tied at 1 early on.

Redwings have a response and their gameplan is to give it to Shannon Earley. Why? Because she delivers goals. 2-1 Benet.

4-1 Benet and Earley is off to the races and with the flick of the wrist the ball goes in for another goal. It’s now 5-1 Benet.

You might as well just clear the runway for Earley. She makes this goal look easy as the Wings continue to open the lead, up 9-1.

Central is trying to get back into it as Eliana Bendis finds Alexie Romanelli and she puts the ball into the twine to end the run.

Just before the half and here come the Hawks again. Eliana Bendis gets the goal to go right before the buzzer sounds. 11-3 Benet heading into the break.

2md Half

2nd half and it’s still the Earley show. 10 goals on the night for the senior and this goal makes it 12-5 Benet.

Other Benet players have scoring ability as well. Brianna Guzman chucks that ball into the back of the net. Redwings are pulling away up 16-7.

Redhawks still fighting though as Romanelli gets the ball and she uses her vision before putting some heat on that shot attempt. Romanelli leads the Hawks with 4 goals on the night.

16-9 Benet and the Hawks are inching a little closer as Eliana Bendis swings around the goal is good. Benet only leads by six with a few minutes to play.

However it’s just too much offense from Benet girls lacrosse. Maddie McAndrew hits the dagger goal as the Redwings pick up the big road win 17-10.

