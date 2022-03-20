Girls Lacrosse Benet Academy vs. Naperville Central 03.19.22

Benet Academy girls lacrosse faces Naperville Central where the Redwings pick up a decisive season-opening victory over the Redhawks. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Second year Naperville Central head girls lacrosse coach Savannah Giesler ready to host Benet Academy. The Redwings’ new head coach Amanda Kammes looks to build on the team’s 4th place finish at state last season.

1st Half

The Redwings off to a red hot start on a freezing cold Saturday morning. Sophomore sensation Shannon Earley with a pass to junior transfer Jamie Weber who puts the Wings up 2-0.

A few minutes later, the roles reverse and it’s Weber tossing to Earley for the goal. Benet takes a 3-0 lead.

Redhawks looking to get on the board as Teah Rupp goes for the shot before being stoned by Madeline Jensen in net who makes the save.

Another star sophomore for Benet is Dagny Tombaugh as she puts in her second goal of the night thanks to a Jamie Weber pass. 6-0 Redwings.

Benet picking up right where they left off a year ago, Earley with a pass to Angelina Teglia who puts one in the net as the Redwings are running away with this one.

Later in the first half, Shannon Earley continues her first half showcase with her third goal so far.

Just before halftime, Naperville Central gets on the score sheet as Keke Dean hits Kerani Patel for the goal, providing a spark.

But the Redwings beat the halftime buzzer as Brynn Schlereth gets behind the defense for the goal off the assist from Weber. 12-1 Benet at the break.

2nd Half

Into the second half, Luciana Fascia passes to Kerani Patel who drives past several defenders to get her second goal. No quit in these Redhawks.

But just too much firepower from Benet as Dagny Tombaugh caps off the season opening victory with another goal as the Redwings win it 17-2 over Naperville Central.

