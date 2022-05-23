Girls IHSA State Track and Field Meet 05.21.22

The IHSA girls track and field meet is back at O’Brien field on the campus of Eastern Illinois University. Hundreds of athletes showcasing their skills on the state’s biggest stage. High jump, pole vault and the long and triple jumps all moved indoors due to rain and storms in the area.

2A Pole Vault

Benet Academy competing in class 2A after winning the Glenbard South sectional title last week. Junior Nicole Grimes performing well in the pole vault as she clears 3.45 meters. That’s good for a 5th place spot on the podium for the Redwing. Sydnee Scott from Normal University is the state champ at 3.55 meters.

2A 3200 Meters

Another Redwing making the finals is junior Louisa Diamond in the 3200. This is the first race back on the track following a two hour rain delay with a very competitive field. Mary Grace Hegberg from St. Viator and Elia Ton-That from Northside near the front while Diamond battles for a spot in the top eight.

Pulling away to win in impressive fashion is Tatum David from Richland County. She wins at 10:04.02 and goes on to win the 1600 as well. Louisa Diamond finishes with a new PR in 7th place in both the 3200 and the 1600.

2A High Jump

Another first time state performer from Benet Academy is high jumper Valerie Sarros. Here she is clearing 1.60 meters, which puts her in 5th place. A great first state trip for the sophomore. The high jump 2A champ is Annie Wirth from Geneseo at 1.78 meters. Kankakee dominates class 2A and comes home with the team state championship.

3A Long Jump

Moving up to IHSA girls track and field class 3A. Naperville North senior Denise Hernandez, a DVC and sectional champion as well as the school record holder in the long jump continues her fantastic season. A leap of 5.86 meters is good for the second place medal in the event.

Your state long jump champion for a second straight season is Alexandria Johnson from Huntley at six meters. She also wins the triple jump while Dominique Johnson from Huntley takes second.

3A 4X100 Meter Relay

The 4X100 meter relay, Neuqua Valley hoping for a spot on the podium in one of the fastest races of the day. Tolu Aremu, Chioma Anyaegbunam, Inara Ukawuba and anchor Zawadi Brown sprinting around the track. The Wildcats earn the third place medal just a tenth of a second behind Kenwood. Whitney Young in the 3A state champ in the event.

3A 100 Meter Hurdles

No Inara Ukawuba in the 4X100 podium photo because the sophomore is back on the track competing in the 100 meter hurdles. Ana-Liese Torian from Homewood Flossmoor right in the middle of the screen pulls ahead to win at 13.82 seconds ahead of Macee Rivers of Belleville West. Torian also wins the 300 hurdles. Ukawuba takes home 5th place, she also finishes in 8th place in the 300 hurdles later in the meet.

3A 4X200 Meter Relay

Another relay and the 4X200. Naperville North already finished as the runner up in the 4X800 behind Jackie Liu, Sydney Day, Christina Gu, and Emma Berres back on the track with a new group. Ashley Kushner starting things off for the Huskies, with Lily Longenbaugh next in line. Denise Hernandez looking to keep pace with Whitney Young, Evanston and Kenwood. Christina Gu running well as the anchor pulls the Huskies into a 5th place finish. Whitney Young wins another relay to pad the team standings.

3A 3200 Meters

Now the 3200 Meters takes the track. In the first lap we see a very tight pack with Naperville Central sophomore Ava Hendren in the mix. Katrina Schlenker of Batavia and Sophia McNerney from Downers Grove South also near the front.

Glenbard North junior Grace Schager pulls ahead of the pack to win the 3A 3200 at 10:17.12. Aly Negovetich from Grant in second, Brooke Johnston from Lake Zurich in third. Ava Hendren ends up in 12th, but the young Redhawk was the youngest runner to finish in the top 12. Her teammate Kait McHale makes the podium for Naperville Central in the pole vault, after finishing in 8th place.

3A 400 Meters

One lap around with the 400 meter race. Zawadi Brown back for Neuqua Valley in lane two with Metea Valley’s Kyla Harris in lane one. A pair of talented sophomores competing in the finals here. Speaking of talented sophomores, the 800 meter champ Allison Ince from Normal Community takes the 400 meter win in comeback fashion over Alexandria Edison of Homewood Flossmoor. Katelyn Lehnen from Glenwood in third. Zawadi Brown takes 5th place while Harris crosses the line in 9th.

3A High Jump

Now to the 3A High Jumps. Metea Valley sophomore Annastasia Murphy, the sectional champion is excited to make her state debut. She clears 1.65 meters and ends up in 6th place on the podium for the Mustangs.

Naperville North senior Madeline Andelbradt continues her impressive return from injury. The Huskie also clears 1.65 meters and finishes in a tie for 4th with Natalie Buratczuk from St. Charles North. That helps Naperville North to an 8th place team finish. Rylee Lydon from Prairie Ridge is the 3A high jump champ.

3A 1600

Now back to the track and the 1600 meter finish. Audrey Allman from Glenbard West with a win at 4:49.81 seconds. Sophia McNerney of DGS in second just ahead of Josephine Welin from OPRF. Junior Carissa Hamilton from Neuqua Valley crosses in 7th place while setting a new PR for the Wildcats.

3A 200 Meters

The Wildcats end the meet in 6th place thanks to a great day on the track. Zawadi Brown adds her third top 5 state medal by taking 5th place in the 200 meters. Sydney and Rachel Robinson take second and third for Whitney Young to help Whiney Young win the 3A IHSA girls track team championship. Freshman Katelyn Lehnan from Glenwood, sister of North Central College football and baseball star shows that speed definitely runs in the family by winning the event. Homewood-Flossmoor and Prospect finish second and third in the team standings.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!