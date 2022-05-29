Softball Regional Final Fenton vs. Benet Academy 05.28.22

It’s a beautiful day for softball. Benet Academy plays hosts to the Fenton Bison for the regional championship. Winner of this game moves on to play Fenwick in the sectional semifinals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Inning

Starting this game in the bottom of the first. Grace Fajardo steps up and hammers it to left field and she gets a warm welcome at home plate. Strong start for the Redwings.

Now it’s Sam Mikitka’s turn at bat. She hits a double to right field allowing two runners to score. Redwings up 3-0 early on.

Still in the first inning, and Sam Schilf is ready to roll. She cranks a shot to center field giving herself an RBI and extending Benet’s lead to four.

Second Inning

Sticking with the Benet bats in the second inning and Elayna Brdecka hits deep into the outfield wall scoring two more runs. Benet up 6-0.

Sam Mikitka is back up to bat and she is looking to extend the Redwings lead and she does just that tallying another RBI.

Third Inning

Top of the third. Fenton’s Kendall Mitchell goes for the bunt and after some confusion from the Redwing defense; it allows two Bison runners to score. Fenton still trail by five.

Benet’s turn at bat in the third as Taylor Sconza hits a pop fly that the Fenton infield can’t deal with and after a series of mistakes Sconza picks up three RBIs on the play. Benet dominating now up 10-2.

Seventh Inning

Seventh inning now with two outs and Vella Valadez hits a grounder but she is throw out at first. With that, Benet Academy wins the regional championship over Fenton by a score of 10-2 and the Redwings move on in the state tournament.

